Army Reservist Poses with Mickey Mouse at Recovery Tribute

Mickey and Anita Williams take their turn to pose for a photo with Mickey Mouse. The Williams family, from Wichita, Kan., attended the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes: 1st Annual Road to Recovery Tribute and Conference welcome reception at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 8. He is an Army Reserve sergeant 1st class. The body armor and Kevlar the troops wear to stop shrapnel and bullets caused injuries to his neck and back. He has been declared fit for duty and will likely rejoin his unit in February or March. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley