    Army Reservist Poses with Mickey Mouse at Recovery Tribute

    Army Reservist Poses with Mickey Mouse at Recovery Tribute

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.09.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Mickey and Anita Williams take their turn to pose for a photo with Mickey Mouse. The Williams family, from Wichita, Kan., attended the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes: 1st Annual Road to Recovery Tribute and Conference welcome reception at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 8. He is an Army Reserve sergeant 1st class. The body armor and Kevlar the troops wear to stop shrapnel and bullets caused injuries to his neck and back. He has been declared fit for duty and will likely rejoin his unit in February or March. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley

    Date Taken: 12.09.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 9162504
    VIRIN: 041209-D-D0439-7789
    Resolution: 2000x3008
    Size: 618.12 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Army Reservist Poses with Mickey Mouse at Recovery Tribute, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coalition to Salute America's Heroes Hosts Tribute and Conference at Disney Coronado Springs Resort
    Young Army Family Meets Minnie Mouse at Tribute Event
    Injured Marine's Daughter Meets Minnie Mouse at Recovery Conference
    Army Reservist Poses with Mickey Mouse at Recovery Tribute
    Young Juggler Entertains at Wounded Warrior Event

    Heroes, Families Welcomed to 'Road to Recovery' Conference

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

