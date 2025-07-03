Mickey and Anita Williams take their turn to pose for a photo with Mickey Mouse. The Williams family, from Wichita, Kan., attended the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes: 1st Annual Road to Recovery Tribute and Conference welcome reception at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 8. He is an Army Reserve sergeant 1st class. The body armor and Kevlar the troops wear to stop shrapnel and bullets caused injuries to his neck and back. He has been declared fit for duty and will likely rejoin his unit in February or March. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2004
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9162504
|VIRIN:
|041209-D-D0439-7789
|Resolution:
|2000x3008
|Size:
|618.12 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reservist Poses with Mickey Mouse at Recovery Tribute [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heroes, Families Welcomed to 'Road to Recovery' Conference
No keywords found.