Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Myers Receives Briefing on Stryker Infantry Carrier at Fort Lewis [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gen. Myers Receives Briefing on Stryker Infantry Carrier at Fort Lewis

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.22.2003

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Gen. Richard B. Myers, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, receives a briefing on the Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle from a noncommissioned officer at Fort Lewis, Wash., Oct. 21. Photo by Jim Garamone

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2003
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 02:09
    Photo ID: 9161085
    VIRIN: 031022-D-D0439-7776
    Resolution: 1800x1735
    Size: 223.06 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Myers Receives Briefing on Stryker Infantry Carrier at Fort Lewis [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Richard B. Myers' Wife Visits Stryker Infantry Carrier at Fort Lewis
    Gen. Myers Receives Briefing on Stryker Infantry Carrier at Fort Lewis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Stryker Brigade Receives Vote of Confidence from Chairman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download