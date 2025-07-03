Mary Jo Myers, wife of Air Force Gen. Richard B. Myers, gets a briefing on the Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle at Fort Lewis, Wash., Oct 21. Photo by Jim Garamone
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2003
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9161084
|VIRIN:
|031022-D-D0439-9405
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Gen. Richard B. Myers' Wife Visits Stryker Infantry Carrier at Fort Lewis [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
