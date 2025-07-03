Top U.S. Military Officer Takes Flight in Super Hornet

Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Richard B. Myers gets fitted up for a familiarization ride aboard an FA-18E Super Hornet at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., Oct. 20. Photo by Jim Garamone
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2003
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9161079
|VIRIN:
|031021-D-D0439-9747
|Resolution:
|1580x1632
|Size:
|219.38 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Chairman Does 'Check Ride' in Super Hornet
