Date Taken: 10.21.2003 Date Posted: 07.04.2025 02:06 Photo ID: 9161079 VIRIN: 031021-D-D0439-9747 Resolution: 1580x1632 Size: 219.38 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Top U.S. Military Officer Takes Flight in Super Hornet [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.