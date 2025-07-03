Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Pilot Assists Joint Chiefs Chairman in Super Hornet Familiarization Flight [Image 1 of 4]

    Navy Pilot Assists Joint Chiefs Chairman in Super Hornet Familiarization Flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.21.2003

    A Navy pilot helps Air Force Gen. Richard B. Myers, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hook in before a familiarization ride aboard a Navy FA-18E Super Hornet at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., Oct. 20. Photo by Jim Garamone

    Date Taken: 10.21.2003
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 02:08
    Photo ID: 9161077
    VIRIN: 031021-D-D0439-8363
    Resolution: 2308x1364
    Size: 213.72 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
