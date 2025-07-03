Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Press Briefing Room Staffed by Broadcast Engineering Team [Image 2 of 2]

    03.15.2007

    Bob Whitmer is chief of broadcast engineering/operations and staff supervisor of the Department of Defense press briefing room in the Pentagon. He and his team of Army broadcast technicians provide audio, video, and multi-media support during press briefings conducted by the defense secretary and other senior military leaders. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn

    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 00:24
    Photo ID: 9159796
    Resolution: 1000x789
    Size: 213.18 KB
    Pentagon Broadcast Chief Oversees Media Support for Defense Briefings
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Per Rumsfeld's Orders: The Briefing Will Go On

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

