Pentagon Broadcast Chief Oversees Media Support for Defense Briefings

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bob Whitmer is chief of broadcast engineering/operations and staff supervisor of the Department of Defense press briefing room in the Pentagon. He supervises a team of Army broadcast technicians that provide audio, video, and multi-media support to the American people via the national news media during press briefings conducted by the defense secretary and other senior military leaders. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn