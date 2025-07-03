Coast Guard Master Chief Patton Visits Troops in Bosnia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Vincent Patton III (right) talks with a soldier in a dining facility in Tuzla, Bosnia. Patton and the four other service senior enlisted advisers travel frequently to stay on top of issues affecting service members around the world. The five toured bases in Germany and the Balkans in December with Defense Secretary William S. Cohen. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.