    Coast Guard Master Chief Patton Visits Troops in Bosnia [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Master Chief Patton Visits Troops in Bosnia

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.03.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Vincent Patton III (right) talks with a soldier in a dining facility in Tuzla, Bosnia. Patton and the four other service senior enlisted advisers travel frequently to stay on top of issues affecting service members around the world. The five toured bases in Germany and the Balkans in December with Defense Secretary William S. Cohen. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.

