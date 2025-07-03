Top Enlisted Leaders Visit Troops Aboard USS Harry Truman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Vincent Patton III (left) and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Alford McMichael (center) greet sailors and Marines of the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman, on station in the Mediterranean. Their services' top enlisted members, Patton and McMichael toured bases in Germany and the Balkans in December with Defense Secretary William S. Cohen. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.