    Top Enlisted Leaders Visit Troops Aboard USS Harry Truman

    Top Enlisted Leaders Visit Troops Aboard USS Harry Truman

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.03.2007

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Vincent Patton III (left) and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Alford McMichael (center) greet sailors and Marines of the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman, on station in the Mediterranean. Their services' top enlisted members, Patton and McMichael toured bases in Germany and the Balkans in December with Defense Secretary William S. Cohen. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.

    Top Enlisted Leaders Visit Troops Aboard USS Harry Truman
    Coast Guard Master Chief Patton Visits Troops in Bosnia

