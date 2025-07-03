Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bush, Cheney Meet with Pentagon Leaders Ahead of Inauguration [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bush, Cheney Meet with Pentagon Leaders Ahead of Inauguration

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.03.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    President-elect George W. Bush and Vice President-elect Dick Cheney talk to reporters before their meeting with Gen. Henry H. Shelton and Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen in the Pentagon. DoD photo by Mamie M. Burke.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 23:06
    Photo ID: 9158592
    VIRIN: 070503-D-D0439-7950
    Resolution: 1565x996
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bush, Cheney Meet with Pentagon Leaders Ahead of Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bush Visits Pentagon, Meets with Defense Secretary and Joint Chiefs Chairman
    Bush's Foreign Affairs Team Visits Pentagon for Briefings
    Bush, Cheney Receive Pentagon Briefing from Defense Secretary Cohen
    Bush, Cheney Meet with Pentagon Leaders Ahead of Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bush Team Visits Pentagon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download