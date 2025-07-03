Bush's Foreign Affairs Team Visits Pentagon for Briefings

Secretary of State nominee Colin Powell speaks with Defense Secretary William S. Cohen as President-elect George W. Bush looks on. The Bush foreign affairs team visited the Pentagon Jan. 10 for briefings on the strategic situation. Photo by Jim Garamone.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 23:06
|Photo ID:
|9158590
|VIRIN:
|070503-D-D0439-7659
|Resolution:
|1175x1326
|Size:
|130.33 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
