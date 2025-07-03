Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bush's Foreign Affairs Team Visits Pentagon for Briefings [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bush's Foreign Affairs Team Visits Pentagon for Briefings

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.03.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of State nominee Colin Powell speaks with Defense Secretary William S. Cohen as President-elect George W. Bush looks on. The Bush foreign affairs team visited the Pentagon Jan. 10 for briefings on the strategic situation. Photo by Jim Garamone.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 23:06
    Photo ID: 9158590
    VIRIN: 070503-D-D0439-7659
    Resolution: 1175x1326
    Size: 130.33 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bush's Foreign Affairs Team Visits Pentagon for Briefings [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bush Visits Pentagon, Meets with Defense Secretary and Joint Chiefs Chairman
    Bush's Foreign Affairs Team Visits Pentagon for Briefings
    Bush, Cheney Receive Pentagon Briefing from Defense Secretary Cohen
    Bush, Cheney Meet with Pentagon Leaders Ahead of Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bush Team Visits Pentagon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download