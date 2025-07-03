Army Col. Thomas Jordan escorts President Bill Clinton as he reviews the troops during a full honors review in Clinton's honor at Fort Myer, Va. Behind the two in the Jan. 5 ceremony are Defense Secretary William S. Cohen and Army Gen. Henry Shelton, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo by Paul Haring.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 23:06
|Photo ID:
|9158587
|VIRIN:
|070503-D-D0439-5642
|Resolution:
|1600x1114
|Size:
|469.55 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clinton Reviews Troops at Fort Myer [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Salutes Commander in Chief
No keywords found.