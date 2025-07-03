Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clinton Reviews Troops at Fort Myer [Image 2 of 3]

    Clinton Reviews Troops at Fort Myer

    05.03.2007

    Army Col. Thomas Jordan escorts President Bill Clinton as he reviews the troops during a full honors review in Clinton's honor at Fort Myer, Va. Behind the two in the Jan. 5 ceremony are Defense Secretary William S. Cohen and Army Gen. Henry Shelton, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo by Paul Haring.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 23:06
    Photo ID: 9158587
    VIRIN: 070503-D-D0439-5642
    Resolution: 1600x1114
    Size: 469.55 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Clinton Honored by Military at Fort Myer Ceremony
    Clinton Reviews Troops at Fort Myer
    Clinton, Cohen and Shelton Salute Colors at Fort Myer

    Military Salutes Commander in Chief

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

