    Clinton Honored by Military at Fort Myer Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Clinton Honored by Military at Fort Myer Ceremony

    05.03.2007

    President Bill Clinton thanks Army Col. Thomas Jordan, commander of troops for the full honors review, after trooping the line at the ceremony at Fort Myer, Va. The military honored its commander in chief Jan. 5. Photo by Paul Haring.

