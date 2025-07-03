Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Secretary Gates Visits Sailors Aboard USS Vicksburg in Bahrain [Image 2 of 2]

    Defense Secretary Gates Visits Sailors Aboard USS Vicksburg in Bahrain

    MANAMA CITY, BAHRAIN

    12.07.2007

    Photo by Jerry Morrison 

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates talks to junior sailors aboard the USS Vicksburg, ported in Bahrain, Dec. 6, 2007. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerry Morrison, USAF

    Date Taken: 12.07.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 21:34
    Photo ID: 9157077
    VIRIN: 071207-D-DQ383-8419
    Resolution: 3942x2618
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: MANAMA CITY, BH
