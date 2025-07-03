Defense Secretary Gates Visits USS Vicksburg in Bahrain

Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates walks up a deck on the USS Vicksburg, ported in Bahrain after a deployment in the Persian Gulf, Dec. 6, 2007. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerry Morrison, USAF
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9157076
|VIRIN:
|071207-D-DQ383-8089
|Resolution:
|2736x1818
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA CITY, BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gates Tours USS Vicksburg During Ship’s Port Call in Bahrain
