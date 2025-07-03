Repairs Underway on Damaged Grand Canal Bridge in Taji, Iraq

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The fallen span of the southbound lane on the Grand Canal Bridge in Taji, northwest of Baghdad, floats in the water underneath the bridge. The damage was caused by a vehicle bomb. Workers are on schedule to have all repairs to the bridge completed by the end of the year. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lyndsey R. Dransfield, Multinational Division Baghdad