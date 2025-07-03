Construction workers from a local construction company weld steel that is going to be used to fix the hole in the northbound lane of the Grand Canal Bridge in Taji, northwest of Baghdad, July 22, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lyndsey R. Dransfield, Multinational Division Baghdad
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 20:03
|Photo ID:
|9155593
|VIRIN:
|080722-D-D0439-4594
|Resolution:
|1103x811
|Size:
|213.41 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction Workers Repair Damage to Grand Canal Bridge in Taji [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineers in Iraq Monitor Bridge Repairs
