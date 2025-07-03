Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction Workers Repair Damage to Grand Canal Bridge in Taji [Image 1 of 2]

    Construction Workers Repair Damage to Grand Canal Bridge in Taji

    07.22.2008

    Construction workers from a local construction company weld steel that is going to be used to fix the hole in the northbound lane of the Grand Canal Bridge in Taji, northwest of Baghdad, July 22, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lyndsey R. Dransfield, Multinational Division Baghdad

    Repairs Underway on Damaged Grand Canal Bridge in Taji, Iraq

