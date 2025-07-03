Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Lowers, a Sunrise, Fla., native, and platoon chief, 1st Platoon, Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Multinational Division Baghdad, poses next to an M777 Howitzer at Camp Taji, Iraq, July 21, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lyndsey R. Dransfield, Multinational Division Baghdad
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 20:01
|Photo ID:
|9155585
|VIRIN:
|080724-D-D0439-1266
|Resolution:
|1000x1500
|Size:
|512.62 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Sergeant Poses with Howitzer in Iraq [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Face of Defense: Soldier Works to Inspire Others
No keywords found.