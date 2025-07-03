Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Sergeant Poses with Howitzer in Iraq

    Army Sergeant Poses with Howitzer in Iraq

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.24.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Lowers, a Sunrise, Fla., native, and platoon chief, 1st Platoon, Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Multinational Division Baghdad, poses next to an M777 Howitzer at Camp Taji, Iraq, July 21, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lyndsey R. Dransfield, Multinational Division Baghdad

    This work, Army Sergeant Poses with Howitzer in Iraq [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

