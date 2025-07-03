Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Lowers, a Sunrise, Fla., native, and platoon chief, 1st Platoon, Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Multinational Division Baghdad, inspects a projectile round for the M777 Howitzer at Camp Taji, Iraq, July 21, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lyndsey R. Dransfield, Multinational Division Baghdad
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 20:01
|Photo ID:
|9155584
|VIRIN:
|080724-D-D0439-5804
|Resolution:
|1000x1500
|Size:
|288.5 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Sergeant Inspects Howitzer Projectile in Iraq [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Face of Defense: Soldier Works to Inspire Others
No keywords found.