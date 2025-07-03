Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Sergeant Inspects Howitzer Projectile in Iraq [Image 2 of 3]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.24.2008

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Lowers, a Sunrise, Fla., native, and platoon chief, 1st Platoon, Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Multinational Division Baghdad, inspects a projectile round for the M777 Howitzer at Camp Taji, Iraq, July 21, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lyndsey R. Dransfield, Multinational Division Baghdad

    Date Taken: 07.24.2008
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 20:01
    Photo ID: 9155584
    VIRIN: 080724-D-D0439-5804
    Resolution: 1000x1500
    Size: 288.5 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
