    Iraqi Women Gather to Promote Literacy in Hawrajab [Image 2 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.07.2008

    Iraqi women attend a social gathering in Hawrajab, Iraq, Feb. 6, 2008. Women are a key element in the Iraqi government’s efforts to restore a high level of literacy in the country. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angelica Golindano

