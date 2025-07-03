Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraqi Police Seek Upgraded Security Credentials in Salman Pak [Image 1 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.22.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Iraqi policemen submit applications for modified security badges, May 22, 2007, in Salman Pak, Iraq. Literacy is a requirement for members of the Iraqi security forces. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Weismiller

    Date Taken: 05.22.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 20:00
    Photo ID: 9155578
    VIRIN: 070522-D-D0439-3874
    Resolution: 2144x1424
    Size: 815.44 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

