Iraqi policemen submit applications for modified security badges, May 22, 2007, in Salman Pak, Iraq. Literacy is a requirement for members of the Iraqi security forces. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Weismiller
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9155578
|VIRIN:
|070522-D-D0439-3874
|Resolution:
|2144x1424
|Size:
|815.44 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Iraqi Police Seek Upgraded Security Credentials in Salman Pak [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iraqi Government Conducts National Literacy Program
