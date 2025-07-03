Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas National Guard Aids Flood Victims in Raymondville [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Texas National Guard Aids Flood Victims in Raymondville

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Soldiers of the Texas Army National Guard distribute food, water and ice July 25, 2008, to a resident whose neighborhood in Raymondville, Texas, was severely flooded by Hurricane Dolly. U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Lek Mateo, Texas National Guard

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2008
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 20:00
    Photo ID: 9155577
    VIRIN: 080726-D-D0439-7765
    Resolution: 3192x2394
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard Aids Flood Victims in Raymondville [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas National Guard Soldiers Rescue Flood Victim
    Texas National Guard Provides Aid to Flood Victims After Hurricane Dolly
    Texas National Guard Aids Families Affected by Hurricane Dolly
    Texas National Guard Aids Hurricane Dolly Relief Efforts
    Texas National Guard Distributes Aid to Flood Victims During Hurricane Dolly Relief Effort
    Texas National Guard Aids Flood Victims in Raymondville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    State Military Forces Help Texans Recover After Hurricane

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download