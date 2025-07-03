Soldiers of the Texas Army National Guard distribute food, water and ice July 25, 2008, to a resident whose neighborhood in Raymondville, Texas, was severely flooded by Hurricane Dolly. U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Lek Mateo, Texas National Guard
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9155577
|VIRIN:
|080726-D-D0439-7765
|Resolution:
|3192x2394
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guard Aids Flood Victims in Raymondville [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
State Military Forces Help Texans Recover After Hurricane
No keywords found.