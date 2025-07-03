Texas National Guard Distributes Aid to Flood Victims During Hurricane Dolly Relief Effort

A boy wades into a flooded street to receive a bag of ice from soldiers of the Texas Army National Guard, July 25, 2008. Food, water and ice distribution was part of the Hurricane Dolly relief effort. U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Lek Mateo, Texas National Guard
