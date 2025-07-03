Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraqi Police Conduct Air Assault Training with U.S. Soldiers in Iraq [Image 2 of 2]

    IRAQ

    03.09.2009

    Iraqi policemen from Dhi Qar province exit a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and prepare to pull security duty during an air assault training event with U.S. soldiers at Camp Cedar, Iraq, March 2, 2009. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens

    Date Taken: 03.09.2009
    VIRIN: 090309-D-D0439-4994
    This work, Iraqi Police Conduct Air Assault Training with U.S. Soldiers in Iraq [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

