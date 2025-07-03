Date Taken: 03.09.2009 Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:30 Photo ID: 9154058 VIRIN: 090309-D-D0439-4892 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 868.12 KB Location: IQ

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Iraqi Police Participate in Air Assault Training with U.S. Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.