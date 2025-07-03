Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Troops, Iraqi Police Celebrate New Police Headquarters in Diwaniya [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Troops, Iraqi Police Celebrate New Police Headquarters in Diwaniya

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.07.2009

    U.S. soldiers enjoy refreshments with Iraqi police as they celebrate the opening of the Qada district's police headquarters in the city of Diwaniya, Iraq, March 4, 2009. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Liane Carrell

    Date Taken: 03.07.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9154055
    VIRIN: 090307-D-D0439-9082
    Resolution: 1336x920
    Size: 987.52 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Iraqi Police Commander Opens New Headquarters in Diwaniya
    U.S. Troops, Iraqi Police Celebrate New Police Headquarters in Diwaniya

    On the Ground: U.S. Forces in Iraq Provide Police Station, Water, Power

