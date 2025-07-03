Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraqi Police Commander Opens New Headquarters in Diwaniya

    Iraqi Police Commander Opens New Headquarters in Diwaniya

    03.07.2009

    The district police commander for Qada, Iraq, cuts the ribbon during the opening ceremony for the new police headquarters in the city of Diwaniya, Iraq, March 4, 2009. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Liane Carrell

    Iraqi Police Commander Opens New Headquarters in Diwaniya
    U.S. Troops, Iraqi Police Celebrate New Police Headquarters in Diwaniya

