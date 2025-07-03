Afghan Governor Celebrates Women's Resource Center Groundbreaking

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gov. Gul Agha Sherzai of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province congratulates Sheela Barburi, Nangarhar women’s affairs director, after she placed a ceremonial stone at the Women’s Resource Center construction site March 7, 2009. The center will provide educational and technical training courses for women. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dustin Hart