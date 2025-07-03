Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan Governor Celebrates Women's Resource Center Groundbreaking [Image 2 of 2]

    Afghan Governor Celebrates Women's Resource Center Groundbreaking

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.11.2009

    Gov. Gul Agha Sherzai of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province congratulates Sheela Barburi, Nangarhar women’s affairs director, after she placed a ceremonial stone at the Women’s Resource Center construction site March 7, 2009. The center will provide educational and technical training courses for women. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dustin Hart

    Nangarhar Women's Resource Center Breaks Ground in Afghanistan
    Afghan Governor Celebrates Women's Resource Center Groundbreaking

    Resource Center to Provide Training, Education for Afghan Women

