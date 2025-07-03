Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nangarhar Women's Resource Center Breaks Ground in Afghanistan [Image 1 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.11.2009

    Gov. Gul Agha Sherzai of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province joins other provincial leadership in cutting the ribbon at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Nangarhar Women’s Resource Center in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 7, 2009. The facility will provide a secure location for women to meet and receive educational and technical training courses. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dustin Hart

    This work, Nangarhar Women's Resource Center Breaks Ground in Afghanistan [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

