Nangarhar Women's Resource Center Breaks Ground in Afghanistan

Gov. Gul Agha Sherzai of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province joins other provincial leadership in cutting the ribbon at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Nangarhar Women’s Resource Center in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 7, 2009. The facility will provide a secure location for women to meet and receive educational and technical training courses. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dustin Hart