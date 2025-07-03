Nangarhar Women's Resource Center Breaks Ground in Afghanistan

Gov. Gul Agha Sherzai of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province joins other provincial leadership in cutting the ribbon at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Nangarhar Women’s Resource Center in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 7, 2009. The facility will provide a secure location for women to meet and receive educational and technical training courses. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Dustin Hart
Resource Center to Provide Training, Education for Afghan Women
