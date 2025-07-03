Afghan Interior Minister Addresses Coalition Forces at NATO Training Mission Activation

Afghan Minister of the Interior H.E. Minister Atmar addresses more than 400 Coalition soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Department of Defense civilian employees and contractors, and partner nation representatives attending the change of command and the official activation of the NATO Training Mission - Afghanistan on Camp Eggers in Kabul, Nov. 21, 2009. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer F. Julian Carroll
New NATO Command in Kabul Focuses on Afghan Training
