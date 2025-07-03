Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan Interior Minister Addresses Coalition Forces at NATO Training Mission Activation [Image 2 of 2]

    Afghan Interior Minister Addresses Coalition Forces at NATO Training Mission Activation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.21.2009

    Afghan Minister of the Interior H.E. Minister Atmar addresses more than 400 Coalition soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Department of Defense civilian employees and contractors, and partner nation representatives attending the change of command and the official activation of the NATO Training Mission - Afghanistan on Camp Eggers in Kabul, Nov. 21, 2009. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer F. Julian Carroll

    New NATO Command in Kabul Focuses on Afghan Training

