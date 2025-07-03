Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghan Defense Minister Addresses NATO Training Mission in Kabul [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Afghan Defense Minister Addresses NATO Training Mission in Kabul

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.21.2009

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Afghan Minister of Defense H.E. Minister Wardak addresses attendees at the change of command and the official activation of the NATO Training Mission - Afghanistan at Camp Eggers in Kabul, Nov. 21, 2009. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Mobley

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9152608
    VIRIN: 091121-D-D0439-1136
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 781.22 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan Defense Minister Addresses NATO Training Mission in Kabul [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Afghan Defense Minister Addresses NATO Training Mission in Kabul
    Afghan Interior Minister Addresses Coalition Forces at NATO Training Mission Activation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New NATO Command in Kabul Focuses on Afghan Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download