    Army Sergeant Leads Evacuation of Wounded Soldier in Training Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Sergeant Leads Evacuation of Wounded Soldier in Training Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.25.2009

    Army Sgt. Virginia Scott directs the evacuation of a wounded soldier in the simulated village of Somamzi during training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Paul O'Leary

