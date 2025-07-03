Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Secures Insurgent After Finding Bomb in Vehicle During Training Exercise

    Soldier Secures Insurgent After Finding Bomb in Vehicle During Training Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.25.2009

    A soldier from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, secures an insurgent after finding a bomb in a vehicle during an exercise at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Nov. 17, 2009. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Paul O'Leary

    This work, Soldier Secures Insurgent After Finding Bomb in Vehicle During Training Exercise [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

