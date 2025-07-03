Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Captain Spends Thanksgiving in Afghanistan, Refurbishing School [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Captain Spends Thanksgiving in Afghanistan, Refurbishing School

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.24.2010

    Army Capt. Todd Tomkins poses for a picture with his wife, Annette, and two children, Taylor and Todd. Tomkins, on his fifth deployment, will spend Thanksgiving in Afghanistan, helping to refurbish a school in a nearby village. Courtesy photo

    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Army Captain Spends Thanksgiving in Afghanistan, Refurbishing School [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Captain Spends Thanksgiving in Afghanistan, Refurbishing School

