    Army Family Keeps Deployed Father Close with 'Daddy Dolls' [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Family Keeps Deployed Father Close with 'Daddy Dolls'

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.24.2010

    Ariana and Angelo Scarpulla pose with their “daddy dolls” to keep their father, Afghanistan-deployed Army Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Scarpulla, close at hand over the holidays. Scarpulla is on his fifth deployment in a dozen years. Courtesy photo

    Date Taken: 11.24.2010
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 9151292
    VIRIN: 101124-D-D0439-1269
    Resolution: 2668x1956
    Size: 499.46 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
