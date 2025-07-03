Army 2nd Lt. Tess White, left, and her sister, Army Sgt. Tobey White, shop at a local bazaar while at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan, December 2011. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Epperson
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2011
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 13:54
|Photo ID:
|9149881
|VIRIN:
|111228-D-D0439-7891
|Resolution:
|1560x1146
|Size:
|668.42 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sisters Serve Together in Afghanistan [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Face of Defense: Deployed Sisters Reunite in Afghanistan
No keywords found.