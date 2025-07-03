Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sisters Serve Together in Afghanistan [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sisters Serve Together in Afghanistan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.28.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army 2nd Lt. Tess White, left, and her sister, Army Sgt. Tobey White, shop at a local bazaar while at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan, December 2011. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Epperson

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2011
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 13:54
    Photo ID: 9149881
    VIRIN: 111228-D-D0439-7891
    Resolution: 1560x1146
    Size: 668.42 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sisters Serve Together in Afghanistan [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Sisters Reunite for Christmas on Afghan Deployment
    Sisters Serve Together in Afghanistan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Face of Defense: Deployed Sisters Reunite in Afghanistan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download