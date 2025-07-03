Army Sisters Reunite for Christmas on Afghan Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army 2nd Lt. Tess White, left, and Army Sgt. Tobey White unwrap presents on Christmas Day on Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan. The sisters met up on the tail end of Tobey’s deployment and the beginning of Tess’. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Epperson