    Army Sisters Reunite for Christmas on Afghan Deployment [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Sisters Reunite for Christmas on Afghan Deployment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.28.2011

    Army 2nd Lt. Tess White, left, and Army Sgt. Tobey White unwrap presents on Christmas Day on Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan. The sisters met up on the tail end of Tobey’s deployment and the beginning of Tess’. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Epperson

    GALLERY

    Army Sisters Reunite for Christmas on Afghan Deployment
    Sisters Serve Together in Afghanistan

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Face of Defense: Deployed Sisters Reunite in Afghanistan

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

