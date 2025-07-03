Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Inspects Device in Afghanistan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Tellez, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with EOD Platoon 815, inspects an explosive device during a mission to safely remove, transport and destroy explosive devices being stored at an Afghan National Army compound in Farah City, Farah province, Afghanistan, Dec. 27, 2011. Afghan forces, PRT Farah and EOD Platoon 815 worked together to safely destroy more than 250 weapons and more than 1,300 pounds of explosive material. U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Mark Graff