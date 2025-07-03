Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Inspects Device in Afghanistan [Image 2 of 3]

    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Inspects Device in Afghanistan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.29.2011

    Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Tellez, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with EOD Platoon 815, inspects an explosive device during a mission to safely remove, transport and destroy explosive devices being stored at an Afghan National Army compound in Farah City, Farah province, Afghanistan, Dec. 27, 2011. Afghan forces, PRT Farah and EOD Platoon 815 worked together to safely destroy more than 250 weapons and more than 1,300 pounds of explosive material. U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Mark Graff

    Date Taken: 12.29.2011
    VIRIN: 111229-D-D0439-5423
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
