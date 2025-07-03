Navy EOD Technician Trains Afghan Forces on Explosive Device Disposal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jake Hystad,right, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with EOD Platoon 815, instructs Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah members, from left, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Scheuerman and Petty Officers 3rd Class Colin Black and Moses Perez on safety procedures during a mission to safely remove, transport and destroy explosive devices being stored at an Afghan National Army compound in Farah City, Farah province, Afghanistan, Dec. 27, 2011. U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Mark Graff