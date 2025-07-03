Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Flows from Mosul Dam After U.S. Takeover [Image 2 of 2]

    Water Flows from Mosul Dam After U.S. Takeover

    MOSUL, IRAQ

    08.18.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Water pours from a waterway at the Mosul hydro-electric dam May 14, 2003. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens

    Date Taken: 08.18.2014
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 10:49
    Photo ID: 9147646
    VIRIN: 140818-D-D0439-3434
    Resolution: 2000x1312
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: MOSUL, IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

