    Mosul Dam Spillway Dissipates Outflow Energy [Image 1 of 2]

    Mosul Dam Spillway Dissipates Outflow Energy

    MOSUL, IRAQ

    08.18.2014

    Water flows down the Mosul Dam chute spillway May 14, 2003. The spillway was built with a “ski-jump” section to dissipate the energy of outflowing water. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens

    Date Taken: 08.18.2014
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 10:49
    Photo ID: 9147645
    VIRIN: 140818-D-D0439-3091
    Location: MOSUL, IQ
    Water Flows from Mosul Dam After U.S. Takeover

