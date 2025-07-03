Water flows down the Mosul Dam chute spillway May 14, 2003. The spillway was built with a “ski-jump” section to dissipate the energy of outflowing water. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2014
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 10:49
|Photo ID:
|9147645
|VIRIN:
|140818-D-D0439-3091
|Resolution:
|2000x1312
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|MOSUL, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosul Dam Spillway Dissipates Outflow Energy [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security of Mosul Dam Critical to Iraq’s Infrastructure
No keywords found.