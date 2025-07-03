Air National Guard Director Addresses Enlisted Force at Annual Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Lt. Gen. Stanley E. Clarke III, Director, Air National Guard, shares his views at the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States’ 43 annual conference at the Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2014. The conference allowed Clarke to speak directly to soldiers and answer questions from the enlisted force. Air National Guard photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Eichaker