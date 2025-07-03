Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Director Addresses Enlisted Force at Annual Conference [Image 3 of 3]

    Air National Guard Director Addresses Enlisted Force at Annual Conference

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.22.2014

    Air Force Lt. Gen. Stanley E. Clarke III, Director, Air National Guard, shares his views at the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States’ 43 annual conference at the Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2014. The conference allowed Clarke to speak directly to soldiers and answer questions from the enlisted force. Air National Guard photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Eichaker

    Date Taken: 08.22.2014
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9147639
    VIRIN: 140822-D-D0439-1902
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
