National Guard Chief Meets with Enlisted Members at Annual Conference

Army Gen. Frank J. Grass, chief of the National Guard Bureau, left, meets with service members at the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States’ 43rd annual conference at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2014. The conference enabled Grass and other senior leaders to speak directly to Guard members and answer questions the enlisted force. Air National Guard photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Eichaker