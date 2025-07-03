2025 NAVSTA Rota Flag Raising Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 3, 2025) - Service members assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, salute the American flag during the annual flag raising ceremony, July 3, 2025. While raising the flag is a daily occurrence on most U.S. military installations around the world, Naval Station Rota is only permitted to fly the American flag with special permission from the base’s Spanish admiral in chief in accordance with the Agreement on Defense Cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)