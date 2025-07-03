Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 NAVSTA Rota Flag Raising Ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    2025 NAVSTA Rota Flag Raising Ceremony

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 3, 2025) Service members assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Activities Spain commence the annual flag raising ceremony, July 3, 2025. While raising the flag is a daily occurrence on most U.S. military installations around the world, Naval Station Rota is only permitted to fly the American flag with special permission from the base’s Spanish admiral in chief in accordance with the Agreement on Defense Cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 08:48
    Photo ID: 9146697
    VIRIN: 250703-N-NC885-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
