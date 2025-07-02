Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LS1 Flores Reenlists at 22NCR [Image 5 of 5]

    LS1 Flores Reenlists at 22NCR

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Logistics Specialist 1st Class Nicolas Flores reenlisted during a ceremony at 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) in Gulfport, Miss., July 2, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class LaVonte Harris)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 04:02
    Photo ID: 9146455
    VIRIN: 250702-N-NO901-1009
    Location: GULFPORT, US
    22NCR
    Seabees
    Reenlistment

