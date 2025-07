LS1 Flores Reenlists at 22NCR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Nicolas Flores reenlisted during a ceremony at 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) in Gulfport, Miss., July 2, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class LaVonte Harris)