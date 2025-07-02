Ironman in the Fight: 406th AEW’s Lt. Col. Sanders Balances Grit and Mission

Lt. Col. Matthew “SHAC” Sanders, chief of safety for the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, competes in the run portion of the Ramstein Super Sprint Triathlon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2025. Sanders placed second in his age group and sixth overall in the short-distance triathlon, which he completed while deployed with the 406th AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy S. Hayden)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 03:36
|Photo ID:
|9146450
|VIRIN:
|250621-Z-DV347-1029
|Resolution:
|3595x2392
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Iron Resolve: Lt. Col. Sanders Swims, Bikes, Runs—and Leads
