Ironman in the Fight: 406th AEW’s Lt. Col. Sanders Balances Grit and Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Matthew “SHAC” Sanders, chief of safety for the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, competes in the run portion of the Ramstein Super Sprint Triathlon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2025. Sanders placed second in his age group and sixth overall in the short-distance triathlon, which he completed while deployed with the 406th AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy S. Hayden)