Iron Resolve: Lt. Col. Sanders Swims, Bikes, Runs—and Leads

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – When Lt. Col. Matthew “SHAC” Sanders first signed up for an Ironman triathlon, he had never competed in one—nor had he ever attempted a triathlon of any kind. A few fellow Airmen from his B-52 squadron encouraged him to register. When he secured a spot, they told him, “Looks like you’ve got a year to figure it out.”

What began as a casual challenge turned into a personal passion that would span years and thousands of miles.

Sanders, currently deployed to the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing as chief of safety, now balances his role overseeing flight, occupational and weapons safety with a demanding endurance training routine.

“I’ve completed numerous races across different distances, but I still get nervous before every one,” Sanders said. “That anxiety helps me focus. I remember a sign from my childhood kitchen that read, ‘I know it pays to worry, because what I worry about never happens.’”

Sanders’ journey has not been without setbacks. In 2015, while preparing for his second full Ironman, he was involved in a severe car accident that left him with a broken back.

“My recovery took a few months, and I stepped away from the sport,” he said. “I sold my bike and gear and focused on other things.”

Years later, his wife encouraged him to return to triathlons as a way to channel his energy outside of work—prompting a renewed commitment to the sport.

In addition to his deployed duties, Sanders brings extensive operational and safety expertise to the Air Force. He previously served as an MQ-9 instructor pilot and began his career as a B-52 electronic warfare officer. He now supports Class A aviation mishap investigations—those involving destroyed aircraft or fatalities—through his assignment at the Air Force Safety Center. His background in both flying and investigation provides a comprehensive perspective on mission risk and readiness.

Recently, Sanders competed in the Ramstein Super Sprint Triathlon, a short-distance race held on base. He placed second in his age group and finished sixth overall—an achievement that reflects both his athletic dedication and continued commitment to personal challenge, even while deployed.

Sanders sees strong parallels between endurance racing and military service.

“Triathlon forces you to constantly assess your preparation and balance risk—just like we do in mission planning,” he said. “You’ll never be 100% ready for every scenario, but you mitigate risks where you can.”

Sanders said shorter-distance triathlons, such as sprint and Olympic races, can often be integrated into a normal routine, while half and full Ironman events demand much more time and structure.

“Your weekends belong to long rides and long runs,” he said. “Everything revolves around those key training sessions.”

Of the sport’s three disciplines—swim, bike and run—Sanders is most at home on the run course.

“I’m a runner by trade,” he said. “I enjoy passing people who out-swam me. But I loathe the swim. It’s boring, and during my Ironman swim I couldn’t even see past my elbow for over an hour.”

Beyond the physical benefits, Sanders believes triathlon offers a range of advantages that extend into both personal development and professional leadership.

“It teaches you how to manage time, control stress, set achievable goals and stay consistent,” he said. “And because you’re training in three sports, it helps reduce the risk of burnout or injury. If I’m not up for running one day, I can bike or swim instead.”

These lessons, he said, directly support his ability to lead teams and manage high-stakes operations.

“The structure and mindset required for endurance training absolutely apply to leadership—especially in deployed environments where demands shift quickly,” he said.

When not deployed, Sanders enjoys life with his wife and two daughters, ages 6 and 4. Their household also includes two dogs—an older dachshund and a young mixed-breed puppy. Outside of work and training, he spends his time camping, skiing and hiking with his family.

For Sanders, the triathlon lifestyle is about more than just racing—it’s a mindset he brings to every part of his life, including his role as a leader and officer.

“Whether it’s on the course or in the mission, it’s about showing up prepared, staying disciplined, and pushing through when it gets hard,” he said. “That’s how you go the distance.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2025 Date Posted: 07.03.2025 03:36 Story ID: 502225 Location: DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Resolve: Lt. Col. Sanders Swims, Bikes, Runs—and Leads, by TSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.