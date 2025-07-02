George Washington Hosts Distinguished Visitors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Cmdr. Mark Langford, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington’s (CVN 73) public affairs officer, left, and Andrew Green, Political and Public Affairs Counsellor, Canadian Embassy to the Philippines, discuss the ship’s navigations systems on the bridge of George Washington while underway in South China Sea, July 1, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lillian Olen)